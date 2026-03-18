Beware new court-related parking violation text scam

The Maryland Judiciary is warning Marylanders about a new text scam.

This scam tells victims they have a traffic violation and directs them to the Fayette Street Courthouse, which is currently closed.

RELATED: New text scam impersonates Maryland courts, threatens bench warrants

Here's an example of the scam:

If you get a text like this, DO NOT click the link, scan the QR code, or provide any personal or payment information.

MORE: Courts warn of text scam falsely alerting people about phony unpaid parking tickets

Maryland courts do not request this kind of information via text.

If you have a question about a potential scam like this, you can call the Office of the Attorney General's Consumer Protection Division hotline at 410-528-8662 or toll-free 888-743-0023.