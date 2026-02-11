Courts warn of text scam falsely alerting people about phony unpaid parking tickets

BALTIMORE — A widely circulating text messaging scam is falsely alerting people of phony unpaid parking fines.

The text message specifically states “Notice of Default – Unpaid Parking Fine: You have an unresponded parking ticket linked to your vehicle."

Message recipients are then directed to a fraudulent MVA link to resolve the matter.

The sender also gives the option of going to District Court in Baltimore City at 1400 E. North Avenue on a made-up date and time.

Maryland Judiciary

For those failing to comply, the message threatens "more fines, license suspension, court enforcement, and a poor social security number record."

"These texts, or any variations of it, are a scam, and recipients should not click the link nor provide any payment or personal information," the Maryland Judiciary said in a release. "Maryland courts do not send texts requesting payment or personal information via text, telephone, or email."