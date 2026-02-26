New text scam impersonates Maryland courts, threatens bench warrants

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — The Maryland Judiciary is warning the public of a new text scam that involves toll violations.

The scam message directs recipients to report to one of the District Court locations in Baltimore including, Wabash, Hargrove, Hubbard, Eastside, and/or the old Civil Courthouse at 501 East Fayette Street at 9 a.m. on February 27.

If you received a message like this, it is a scam.

Maryland Judiciary

The message says "Our records indicate that payment has not been received for a toll violation associated you’re your vehicle” and it includes a fake QR code, date, time and court location.

The text also says failing to act will result in an issuance of a bench warrant, additional fines and court action.

For any questions about the scam, call the Office of the Attorney General Consumer Protection Division hotline at 410-528-8662.