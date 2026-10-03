Baltimore's iconic pink poodles need repairs, and the American Visionary Art Museum is asking for help

BALTIMORE — The American Visionary Art Museum is raising $10,000 to repair two of Baltimore’s iconic pink poodles, Fifi and Baby Fifi.

The museum's kinetic sculptures need some TLC after splashing through mud, floating through the Inner Harbor and greeting people across Baltimore.

Neither poodle has had a thorough tune-up in years, the museum says.

The 15-foot-tall Fifi was created in 2001 for the museum's annual Kinetic Sculpture Race. Her counterpart, Baby Fifi, measures about 12 feet tall and was created in 2008 so she could more easily take part in events such as parades and festivals. Baby Fifi is also easier to move than her larger counterpart.

If you are interested in helping spruce them up, you can click here.

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