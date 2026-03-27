Baltimore woman arrested after allegedly hiding missing 9-year-old from police

BALTIMORE — We're learning more about the missing 9-year-old that Baltimore police safely located on March 13.

Police have arrested Denise Day, 60, the aunt of 9-year-old Tristan King.

She has been charged with abducting a child under 12 and abduction of a child by a relative.

Charging documents say Day helped hide King from police.

King had previously been placed in CPS custody following a fire at his previous home. His grandmother was also suffering from a medical condition that prevented her from providing proper care.

A missing person's flyer was issued on September 28.

RELATED: BPD safely locates missing 9-year-old after months-long search

According to charging documents, King's grandmother told investigators that the boy was with Day and that she was not a suitable guardian.

She told police Day should be charged with kidnapping.

Community members also told police they had seen King with Day. Police determined she was helping hide him because she did not want him returned to state custody.

On March 13, King was found at a home in the Curtis Bay area after Baltimore police followed up on a tip.

When officers entered the home, King was found in bed with Day.

After he was located, he was taken to a hospital for evaluation.

The search effort included coordination between BPD, the U.S. Marshals Service, and other local and federal partners.

When police asked Day if she knew they were looking for King, she responded, "Yes, for a long time."