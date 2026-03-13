BPD safely locates missing 9-year-old after months-long search

BALTIMORE — Tristan King, a 9-year-old that had been missing since September 24, was located safely Friday morning, Mayor Brandon Scott announced.

King was found at a home in the Curtis Bay area, after Baltimore police followed up on a tip.

Officials say after he was found, he was taken to a hospital where he was evaluated.

“I share the relief and gratitude of all of the Baltimoreans who have hoped and prayed for Tristan’s safe return for months,” Scott said.

The search effort included coordination between BPD, the U.S. Marshals Service and other local and federal partners.

Officials say the investigation remains active and potential charges may be pending for people who may have helped hide King.