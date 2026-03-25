Baltimore Rec & Parks announces a slate of free youth Spring Break Events

BALTIMORE — In light of recent meetups in the Baltimore City and County area, parents and community members have been vocal about teens having more constructive activities to do.

City Hall has an entire slate of events for the youth ages 14-18 to take part in.

On Monday, March 30th, there's a Sneaker Lab in which participants will express their love for Charm City through making a sneaker design.

Location: Towanda Recreation Center | 4100 Towanda Ave, Baltimore, MD 21215

Time: 5 pm – 8 pm

Register your team by sending a text to 410-627-5993 with a team name and full names of each player.

Tuesday, March 31st, is all about the courts. A 3-on-3 basketball tournament will be in motion at the Rita Church Community Center | 2101 St. Lo Drive, Baltimore, MD 21213.

Time: 6pm - 9pm

Wednesday, April 1st, is the day to get on the sticks. From 5 to 8pm, PC gaming will be popping at the Medfield Recreation Center | 1501 Woodheights Ave, Baltimore, MD 21211.

Thursday, April 2nd: Young folks will learn how to budget, save, and test their new shopping knowledge at a local market 6-8pm.

Location: Roosevelt Recreation Center | 1221 W. 36th Street, Baltimore, MD 21211

In addition, on Thursday, there will be a "Teach Me How to Beat" makeup workshop, which will be led by a professional makeup artist.

Location: Samuel F.B. Morse Recreation Center | 424 S. Pulaski Street, Baltimore, MD

Time: 5-8 pm

Register here.