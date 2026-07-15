Baltimore pools to extend hours in response to heatwave

BALTIMORE — Baltimore Rec and Parks announced city pools will extend their hours in response to high temperatures.

A heat advisory has been issued for the entire area from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. as heat index values rise up to 107 degrees.

All park and neighborhood pools will operate on a Code Red schedule from Wednesday, July 15, to Thursday, July 16.

The extended hours are as follows:



12:00 pm-2:00 pm

2:30 pm-4:30 pm

5:00 pm-6:30 pm

7:00 pm-8:30 pm

All pools are free, but everyone must have a CivicRec account to enter. You do not need to reserve a specific time slot, just have your account ready before you go.

This comes a day after Baltimore was placed under a Code Red Extreme Heat Alert.

The alert is declared by the health commissioner during periods of severe heat that present a substantial threat to the life or health of residents.

RELATED: Baltimore City Health Commissioner declares Code Red Extreme Heat Alert for July 15, 16

According to the Maryland Department of Health's Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, two heat-related deaths have already been reported in 2026.