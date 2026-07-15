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Hot and hazy on this Wednesday!

Rain and storm chances this weekend...
A Heat Advisory has been issued for Wednesday from 11 AM to 8 PM as heat index values climb to around 105°F. In addition to the dangerous heat, we'll also be monitoring a plume of wildfire smoke from Canada, which will lead to reduced air quality over the next several days. The hottest weather will be Wednesday, with above-average heat continuing through Friday. We'll stay dry for the remainder of the workweek before rain and storm chances return this weekend. Right now, Saturday appears to have the greatest chance for showers and thunderstorms as a shortwave disturbance moves across the Great Lakes.
WMAR-2 News Dylan Robichaud Tuesday night weather
Posted

BALTIMORE — Happy Wednesday! A Heat Advisory has been issued from 11 AM to 8 PM as heat index values climb to around 105°F. Skies will appear hazy due to wildfire smoke from Canada. This will lead to poor air quality over the next few days. High temperatures gradually decline into the mid-90s this weekend with an increased risk for showers and thunderstorms. Right now, Saturday appears to have the greatest chance for widespread thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening hours.

Have a sunny day!

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7 Day Forecast:

Today Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 100. Heat index values as high as 106. West wind 5-15 mph.
Tonight Partly cloudy, with a low around 78. West wind 5-10 mph.
Thursday A slight chance of showers and thunderstorm. Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 99.
Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 76.
Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 96.
Friday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74.
Saturday A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 94.
Saturday Night Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73.
Sunday A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 93.
Sunday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71.
Monday A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92.
Monday Night A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73.
Tuesday A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 93.

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