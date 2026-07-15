Hot and hazy on this Wednesday!

BALTIMORE — Happy Wednesday! A Heat Advisory has been issued from 11 AM to 8 PM as heat index values climb to around 105°F. Skies will appear hazy due to wildfire smoke from Canada. This will lead to poor air quality over the next few days. High temperatures gradually decline into the mid-90s this weekend with an increased risk for showers and thunderstorms. Right now, Saturday appears to have the greatest chance for widespread thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening hours.

Have a sunny day!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 100. Heat index values as high as 106. West wind 5-15 mph.

Tonight Partly cloudy, with a low around 78. West wind 5-10 mph.

Thursday A slight chance of showers and thunderstorm. Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 99.

Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 76.

Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 96.

Friday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74.

Saturday A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 94.

Saturday Night Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73.

Sunday A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 93.

Sunday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71.

Monday A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92.

Monday Night A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73.

Tuesday A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 93.