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Baltimore City Health Commissioner declares Code Red Extreme Heat Alert for July 15, 16

Baltimore City
Greater Baltimore Committee
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Baltimore City
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BALTIMORE — Baltimore City Health Commissioner Dr. Michelle Taylor has declared a Code Red Extreme Heat Alert for Wednesday, July 15, and Thursday, July 16, as temperatures are expected to exceed 105 degrees Fahrenheit.

"As temperatures climb, we all have a role to play in protecting ourselves and one another," said Mayor Brandon Scott. "Planning ahead for extreme heat, checking in on neighbors and loved ones, and knowing where to find relief can make a lifesaving difference. By taking these precautions, we keep Baltimore City safe throughout the hottest days of the summer."

RELATED: It's time to turn up the heat!

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The alert is declared by the health commissioner during periods of severe heat that present a substantial threat to the life or health of residents.

According to the Maryland Department of Health's Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, two heat-related deaths have already been reported in 2026.

"Extreme heat is a dangerous weather-related hazard, and a Code Red Extreme Heat Alert is a signal for everyone to take the risks seriously," said Dr. Taylor. "As temperatures rise, it's important to stay hydrated, limit time outdoors during the hottest parts of the day, and check on family, friends, and neighbors who may be more vulnerable. Older adults, young children, pregnant people, people with chronic medical conditions, outdoor workers, and those without access to air conditioning are at the greatest risk for heat-related illness."

During the heat emergency, residential trash and recycling collection will begin at 5 a.m. so that solid waste crews can complete their routes during the cooler morning hours.

Officials advise residents to place materials at the curb the night before collection.

The following cooling centers will be available to residents on Wednesday, July 15:

Cooling Center Name 
Address 

Hours of Operation  

(when activated for Code Red Extreme Heat) 

Cherry Hill Homes 
2700 Spelman Road
8:00am - 4:00pm 
Brooklyn Homes 
4140 10th Street   
8:00am - 4:00pm 
ShopRite of Howard Park*   
4601 Liberty Heights Avenue
6:00am - 10:00pm 
Harford Senior Center 
4920 Harford Road
9:00am - 7:00pm 
Hatton Senior Center 
2825 Fait Avenue
9:00am - 7:00pm 
Oliver Senior Center 
1700 Gay Street 
9:00am - 7:00pm 
Sandtown Winchester Senior Center 
1601 Baker Street
9:00am - 7:00pm 
Zeta Center for Healthy and Active Aging       
4501 Reisterstown Road
9:00am - 7:00pm 

Beans and Bread 

 

400 S. Bond Street

 

10:00am - 4:00pm 

 

Franciscan Center 

 

 101 W. 23rd Street

10:00am - 2:00pm 

 

Manna House 

 

435 E. 25th Street 

10:00am - 2:00pm 

 

My Sisters Place (open to women and children only) 

 

17 W. Franklin Street

 10:00am - 5:00pm 

 

Weinberg Housing Resource Center 

 

620 Fallsway 

 

10:00am - 5:00pm 

 

Zion Lutheran Church 
400 E. Lexington Street 
11:00am – 5:00pm 

*Do NOT have Wi-Fi available 

The following cooling centers will be activated for the Code Red Extreme Heat Declaration on Thursday, July 16. All facilities have free Wi-Fi unless indicated.

Cooling Center Name 
Address 

Hours of Operation  

(when activated for Code Red Extreme Heat) 

Cherry Hill Homes 
2700 Spelman Road
8:00am - 4:00pm 
Brooklyn Homes 
4140 10th Street   
8:00am - 4:00pm 
ShopRite of Howard Park*   
4601 Liberty Heights Avenue    
6:00am - 10:00pm 
Harford Senior Center 
4920 Harford Road
9:00am - 7:00pm 
Hatton Senior Center 
2825 Fait Avenue
9:00am - 7:00pm 
Oliver Senior Center 
1700 Gay Street
9:00am - 7:00pm 
Sandtown Winchester Senior Center 
1601 Baker Street
9:00am - 7:00pm 
Zeta Center for Healthy and Active Aging       
4501 Reisterstown Road 
9:00am - 7:00pm 

Beans and Bread 

 

400 S. Bond Street

 

10:00am - 4:00pm 

 

Franciscan Center 

 

 101 W. 23rd Street

10:00am - 2:00pm 

 

Manna House 

 

435 E. 25th Street 

10:00am - 2:00pm 

 

My Sisters Place (open to women and children only) 

 

17 W. Franklin Street

 

 10:00am - 5:00pm 

 

Weinberg Housing Resource Center 

 

620 Fallsway 

 

10:00am - 5:00pm 

 

*Do NOT have Wi-Fi available 

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