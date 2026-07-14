Baltimore City Health Commissioner declares Code Red Extreme Heat Alert for July 15, 16

BALTIMORE — Baltimore City Health Commissioner Dr. Michelle Taylor has declared a Code Red Extreme Heat Alert for Wednesday, July 15, and Thursday, July 16, as temperatures are expected to exceed 105 degrees Fahrenheit.

"As temperatures climb, we all have a role to play in protecting ourselves and one another," said Mayor Brandon Scott. "Planning ahead for extreme heat, checking in on neighbors and loved ones, and knowing where to find relief can make a lifesaving difference. By taking these precautions, we keep Baltimore City safe throughout the hottest days of the summer."

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WMAR

The alert is declared by the health commissioner during periods of severe heat that present a substantial threat to the life or health of residents.

According to the Maryland Department of Health's Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, two heat-related deaths have already been reported in 2026.

"Extreme heat is a dangerous weather-related hazard, and a Code Red Extreme Heat Alert is a signal for everyone to take the risks seriously," said Dr. Taylor. "As temperatures rise, it's important to stay hydrated, limit time outdoors during the hottest parts of the day, and check on family, friends, and neighbors who may be more vulnerable. Older adults, young children, pregnant people, people with chronic medical conditions, outdoor workers, and those without access to air conditioning are at the greatest risk for heat-related illness."

During the heat emergency, residential trash and recycling collection will begin at 5 a.m. so that solid waste crews can complete their routes during the cooler morning hours.

Officials advise residents to place materials at the curb the night before collection.

The following cooling centers will be available to residents on Wednesday, July 15:



Cooling Center Name

Address

Hours of Operation (when activated for Code Red Extreme Heat)

Cherry Hill Homes

2700 Spelman Road

8:00am - 4:00pm

Brooklyn Homes

4140 10th Street

8:00am - 4:00pm

ShopRite of Howard Park*

4601 Liberty Heights Avenue

6:00am - 10:00pm

Harford Senior Center

4920 Harford Road

9:00am - 7:00pm

Hatton Senior Center

2825 Fait Avenue

9:00am - 7:00pm

Oliver Senior Center

1700 Gay Street

9:00am - 7:00pm

Sandtown Winchester Senior Center

1601 Baker Street

9:00am - 7:00pm

Zeta Center for Healthy and Active Aging

4501 Reisterstown Road

9:00am - 7:00pm

Beans and Bread

400 S. Bond Street

10:00am - 4:00pm

Franciscan Center

101 W. 23rd Street

10:00am - 2:00pm

Manna House

435 E. 25th Street

10:00am - 2:00pm

My Sisters Place (open to women and children only)

17 W. Franklin Street

10:00am - 5:00pm

Weinberg Housing Resource Center

620 Fallsway

10:00am - 5:00pm

Zion Lutheran Church

400 E. Lexington Street

11:00am – 5:00pm



*Do NOT have Wi-Fi available

The following cooling centers will be activated for the Code Red Extreme Heat Declaration on Thursday, July 16. All facilities have free Wi-Fi unless indicated.



Cooling Center Name

Address

Hours of Operation (when activated for Code Red Extreme Heat)

Cherry Hill Homes

2700 Spelman Road

8:00am - 4:00pm

Brooklyn Homes

4140 10th Street

8:00am - 4:00pm

ShopRite of Howard Park*

4601 Liberty Heights Avenue

6:00am - 10:00pm

Harford Senior Center

4920 Harford Road

9:00am - 7:00pm

Hatton Senior Center

2825 Fait Avenue

9:00am - 7:00pm

Oliver Senior Center

1700 Gay Street

9:00am - 7:00pm

Sandtown Winchester Senior Center

1601 Baker Street

9:00am - 7:00pm

Zeta Center for Healthy and Active Aging

4501 Reisterstown Road

9:00am - 7:00pm

Beans and Bread

400 S. Bond Street

10:00am - 4:00pm

Franciscan Center

101 W. 23rd Street

10:00am - 2:00pm

Manna House

435 E. 25th Street

10:00am - 2:00pm

My Sisters Place (open to women and children only)

17 W. Franklin Street

10:00am - 5:00pm

Weinberg Housing Resource Center

620 Fallsway

10:00am - 5:00pm



*Do NOT have Wi-Fi available

