Baltimore City Health Commissioner declares Code Red Extreme Heat Alert for July 15, 16

BALTIMORE — Baltimore City Health Commissioner Dr. Michelle Taylor has declared a Code Red Extreme Heat Alert for Wednesday, July 15, and Thursday, July 16, as temperatures are expected to exceed 105 degrees Fahrenheit.
"As temperatures climb, we all have a role to play in protecting ourselves and one another," said Mayor Brandon Scott. "Planning ahead for extreme heat, checking in on neighbors and loved ones, and knowing where to find relief can make a lifesaving difference. By taking these precautions, we keep Baltimore City safe throughout the hottest days of the summer."
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The alert is declared by the health commissioner during periods of severe heat that present a substantial threat to the life or health of residents.
According to the Maryland Department of Health's Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, two heat-related deaths have already been reported in 2026.
"Extreme heat is a dangerous weather-related hazard, and a Code Red Extreme Heat Alert is a signal for everyone to take the risks seriously," said Dr. Taylor. "As temperatures rise, it's important to stay hydrated, limit time outdoors during the hottest parts of the day, and check on family, friends, and neighbors who may be more vulnerable. Older adults, young children, pregnant people, people with chronic medical conditions, outdoor workers, and those without access to air conditioning are at the greatest risk for heat-related illness."
During the heat emergency, residential trash and recycling collection will begin at 5 a.m. so that solid waste crews can complete their routes during the cooler morning hours.
Officials advise residents to place materials at the curb the night before collection.
The following cooling centers will be available to residents on Wednesday, July 15:
|Cooling Center Name
|Address
Hours of Operation
(when activated for Code Red Extreme Heat)
|Cherry Hill Homes
|2700 Spelman Road
|8:00am - 4:00pm
|Brooklyn Homes
|4140 10th Street
|8:00am - 4:00pm
|ShopRite of Howard Park*
|4601 Liberty Heights Avenue
|6:00am - 10:00pm
|Harford Senior Center
|4920 Harford Road
|9:00am - 7:00pm
|Hatton Senior Center
|2825 Fait Avenue
|9:00am - 7:00pm
|Oliver Senior Center
|1700 Gay Street
|9:00am - 7:00pm
|Sandtown Winchester Senior Center
|1601 Baker Street
|9:00am - 7:00pm
|Zeta Center for Healthy and Active Aging
|4501 Reisterstown Road
|9:00am - 7:00pm
Beans and Bread
400 S. Bond Street
10:00am - 4:00pm
Franciscan Center
| 101 W. 23rd Street
10:00am - 2:00pm
Manna House
|435 E. 25th Street
10:00am - 2:00pm
My Sisters Place (open to women and children only)
|17 W. Franklin Street
10:00am - 5:00pm
Weinberg Housing Resource Center
620 Fallsway
10:00am - 5:00pm
|Zion Lutheran Church
|400 E. Lexington Street
|11:00am – 5:00pm
*Do NOT have Wi-Fi available
The following cooling centers will be activated for the Code Red Extreme Heat Declaration on Thursday, July 16. All facilities have free Wi-Fi unless indicated.
|Cooling Center Name
|Address
Hours of Operation
(when activated for Code Red Extreme Heat)
|Cherry Hill Homes
|2700 Spelman Road
|8:00am - 4:00pm
|Brooklyn Homes
|4140 10th Street
|8:00am - 4:00pm
|ShopRite of Howard Park*
|4601 Liberty Heights Avenue
|6:00am - 10:00pm
|Harford Senior Center
|4920 Harford Road
|9:00am - 7:00pm
|Hatton Senior Center
|2825 Fait Avenue
|9:00am - 7:00pm
|Oliver Senior Center
|1700 Gay Street
|9:00am - 7:00pm
|Sandtown Winchester Senior Center
|1601 Baker Street
|9:00am - 7:00pm
|Zeta Center for Healthy and Active Aging
|4501 Reisterstown Road
|9:00am - 7:00pm
Beans and Bread
400 S. Bond Street
10:00am - 4:00pm
Franciscan Center
| 101 W. 23rd Street
10:00am - 2:00pm
Manna House
|435 E. 25th Street
10:00am - 2:00pm
My Sisters Place (open to women and children only)
17 W. Franklin Street
10:00am - 5:00pm
Weinberg Housing Resource Center
620 Fallsway
10:00am - 5:00pm
*Do NOT have Wi-Fi available