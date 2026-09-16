Baltimore Police suspends deputy commissioner during internal investigation

BALTIMORE — Baltimore Police Deputy Commissioner Brian Nadeau has been suspended as an internal investigation moves forward.

"The Baltimore Police Department is aware of an investigation involving allegations made in reference to a member of our command staff," said a police spokesperson. "In accordance with BPD protocol, the member's police powers were suspended, pending the outcome of the investigation."

The department did not provide additional details about the allegations.

Nadeau headed the FBI's Baltimore Field Office before joining the department as the Deputy Police Commissioner of the Public Integrity Bureau in September 2019. He was appointed by then-Police Commissioner Michael Harrison.

Before joining Baltimore Police, Nadeau also headed the FBI's Public Corruption Unit in Washington, D.C., overseeing investigations involving federal, state and local public officials across the country.

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