Midweek warm-up

Good morning, happy Wednesday.

Temperatures start in the 50s and 60s for the state. Slightly warmer due to clouds this A.M. We will see temperatures rise a little more significantly over the next few hours.Overall, Wednesday is looking warm and dry. Things change as soon as Thursday and Friday as we see a push of moisture make its way in. Most of the rain should hold off until Friday with passing showers. Increasing rain arrives just in time for the home opener this year.

Overnight

Mostly clear, with a low around 59. Light south wind.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 84.

Wednesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 61.

Thursday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.

Thursday Night

A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69.

Friday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 85.

Friday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 69.

Saturday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 82.

Saturday Night

A slight chance of showers after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63.

Sunday

A chance of showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80.

Sunday Night

Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64.

Monday

A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 78.

Monday Night

A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61.

Tuesday

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78.