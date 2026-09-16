Baltimore music legend and 1960s hitmaker Ronnie Dove dies at 91

BALTIMORE — Ronnie Dove, the 1960s pop singer who launched his career in Baltimore and went on to score a string of national hits, has died at 91, just eight days after celebrating his birthday.

His wife, Marty, announced his death on Facebook Tuesday. A fan page dedicated to the singer had recently shared that Dove was receiving hospice care.

Stationed near Baltimore while serving in the U.S. Coast Guard in the 1950s, Dove began singing in local clubs before becoming one of the country's most successful pop performers of the 1960s. He later found success with hits including "Say You," "Right or Wrong" and "Little Bit of Heaven."

Over his career, Dove recorded 23 consecutive Top 10 hits and appeared on national television programs including American Bandstand and The Ed Sullivan Show. He continued performing in the Baltimore area well into his later years. He lived in Pasadena, Maryland.

Dove's final live performance was in May 2023, at the Dundalk American Legion.

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