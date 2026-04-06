BALTIMORE — Easter Sunday was a Baltimore pastor's first day back at church since getting shot.

WATCH: Baltimore Pastor attends Easter Sunday service after being shot Baltimore Pastor attends Easter Sunday service after being shot

“God allowed me to see another day; the least I could do on Resurrection Sunday is to be at church. My foot is messed up but my mouth and my hands still work," Pastor Rashad Singletary said.

Late Wednesday night, Singletary was moving his car at his Baltimore home on Rosedale Road when a man jumped at him from behind a bush.

“Came behind me and said, 'Don't scream, be quiet, give me the keys," he said, “What was going through my mind is my family is but feet away from what is happening.”

The suspect instantly shot him in the foot, then Singletary threw his keys, and the suspect took off in his car.

He started to drive after him in his wife's car but said God told him to turn around.

Just a few days later, he showed resilience walking back into his church, Mount Olive Baptist Church of Turner Station, for Easter Sunday service.

“When I finally got to the church, I could hear the music outside, and it kind of calmed my spirit. Once I got in and saw everybody’s smiling faces, I was just overwhelmed with joy that I wasn’t rolled into church in a casket but I could actually scoot in on my scooter.”

Most people would be angry at the person who shot them.

But Singletary's decade of working in community violence intervention gives him a different perspective.

“There was a sense of remorse, compassion, and forgiveness that I have for that young man because I have no idea what has pushed him to actually operate like he has.”

He has a message for the man who shot him.

“If I ever had a chance to talk to him, I would let him know that I forgive him.”

Singletary told us that police found his car, crashed and totaled.

Baltimore Police say the situation is still under investigation.