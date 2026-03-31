Baltimore mothers build a unique sisterhood and village at RISE Early Learning and Family Support Center

Mothers at the RISE Early Learning and Family Support Center in Baltimore have built a unique bond and a supportive sisterhood that goes beyond traditional daycare.

WATCH: Baltimore mothers build a unique sisterhood at local RISE support center Baltimore mothers build a unique sisterhood at local RISE support center

The center was created to support families in Baltimore by providing free childcare and other services.

"For us, whatever needs families have, we work with them to provide it," Leslie Lewis Anthony said.

Lewis Anthony said she is grateful the center has helped so many parents.

"We're not about working in silos," Lewis Anthony said.

"We're making sure that families are able to navigate the systems within Baltimore City so that when it comes time for them to leave us, they're self-sufficient."

Zane Jones has been a part of RISE for three years.

"Without RISE and without the community, I really don't know where I would be at," Jones said.

Tracy Barnes found the center after losing her mother.

"I had just lost my mom, so that's how I found RISE, and ever since I came it's just been like a community, a sisterhood," Barnes said.

Barnes said the mothers support each other and have created a village.

"We're connected in the same ways but just living different lives," Barnes said.

"We're just different people, but we all basically deal with the same thing, deal with the same traumas, deal with the same problems."

"Anything you can name, you mention it to them and they will help out in every aspect of your life," Jones said.

The mothers said this community of women brought them through some tough times.

"It's nice to be able to come into a community where people understand. They can say, 'Oh girl, I'm going through that too, you're not alone, just hold your head up,'" Barnes said.

The mothers also help each other with their children outside of the center.

"We had made a group chat with the moms, so all of us in the group chat, we all connect," Jones said. "Even on the days without RISE, we still go to the park, take our children to the park, we set up dates and stuff. It's like we trust each other."

Lewis Anthony said she is happy the unique bond was established at the center.

"I mean, it came out of nowhere. It's very authentic," Lewis Anthony said.

She hopes it inspires other parents who are in need of support as a reminder that they do not have to do things alone.

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