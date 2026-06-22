Baltimore community unites to honor 3-year-old Jordan Bright after fatal hit-and-run

BALTIMORE — The Baltimore community is coming together to honor the life of three-year-old Jordan Bright, who was tragically killed in a hit-and-run collision over the weekend.

On Saturday, June 20, officers responded to the 1800 block of West Pratt Street following reports of a car crash involving a pedestrian.

When police arrived, they found Bright suffering from severe injuries.

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She was transported to a local hospital, where she later died.

Police later arrested the driver of the vehicle, who was later identified as a 14-year-old boy. Police say the vehicle had been reported stolen by a family member before crash.

A GoFundMe created Monday describes Bright as a “precious child with a bright future ahead of her.”

“She should have had countless more birthdays to celebrate, first days of school to experience, dreams to pursue, and memories to create with those who loved her. Instead, her mother, father, siblings, and loved ones are now facing the unimaginable pain of saying goodbye far too soon."

”The fundraiser aims to support Bright’s family with expenses such as funeral and burial costs, memorial services, grief counseling, emotional support, lost wages, and immediate household needs.

“Every contribution, regardless of the amount, is a meaningful expression of love and support. If you are unable to make a financial donation, sharing this fundraiser with your family, friends, church, coworkers, and social networks is another powerful way to help. Please continue to keep Jordan’s mother, father, siblings, and loved ones in your prayers as they navigate the days, weeks, and months ahead. May they find strength in the compassion of others and comfort in the cherished memories of Jordan’s beautiful life.”

A community candlelight prayer vigil to honor Bright’s life will take place on Tuesday, June 23, at 7 p.m. at the intersection of West Pratt Street and North Monroe Street.