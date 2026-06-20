3-year-old girl dies in hit-and-run, 14-year-old driver arrested

BALTIMORE — A three-year-old girl is dead following a hit-and-run crash in Southwest Baltimore Saturday afternoon.

Baltimore police responded to the 1800 block of W. Pratt Street for a report of a crash involving a pedestrian.

When officers arrived, they found a three-year-old girl suffering from severe, life-threatening injuries. She was taken to a hospital where she later died from her injuries.

Police say the involved vehicle left the scene. A short time later, officers found the vehicle and arrested the driver, a 14-year-old boy.

Officers learned the car was reported stolen by a family member, just prior to the crash.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact detectives at 410-396-2606.