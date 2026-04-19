Baltimore City School Board to vote for new CEO on Monday

BALTIMORE — Big news out of Baltimore City.

On Monday morning the Baltimore City Board of School Commissioners will vote on the appointment of a new Chief Executive Officer.

The name of the nominee has not yet been revealed.

A 10am presentation will be held at the school district's headquarters on E. North Avenue, at which time the Board will consider them for the open CEO position.

If the Board votes in favor, a press conference will be held immediately afterward.

The new CEO would succeed Sonja Santelises, who accepted an administrative position at the Yale School of Management.

Monday's announcement caps-off a nationwide search for Santelises' replacement.