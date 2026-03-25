Baltimore City employee threatened to "kill" and "crack skulls" of coworkers on government computers

BALTIMORE — A Baltimore City employee sent repeated threats of physical violence against coworkers — including messages saying they wanted to "crack her skull" and "fu**ing kill" a colleague — using government-owned computers and messaging systems, according to a new report from the city's Office of the Inspector General.

The investigation began in the spring of 2025. Current and former employees reported concerns about the employee's "hostile management style." The OIG reviewed employee emails and Teams messages over a year and a half that show numerous violations of the City's Technology Acceptable Use Policy.

The report found that the employee sent multiple Teams messages from their City user account to staff members and employees in other agencies using profanity, writing about causing harm, and making insulting comments about other city workers.

In multiple messages, the employee said they wanted to "choke the sh* out of" co-workers, as well as saying "I'm going to f**ing kill him."

The employee also acknowledged a pattern of losing their temper, writing to a staff member, "I fly off the handle quick and I admit it, but this brawd is really testing my patience and level of give a f*."

The employee also called out the Mayor's Office of Neighborhood Safety, saying "every component of their agency is a clusterf*."

The employee also seemed aware that the Teams messages were subject to Maryland Public Information Act disclosure, saying not to attribute the curse words to them "in case this gets MPIA'ed."

The OIG also found that the employee encouraged a staff member to bypass the city's own permitting process for their personal residence, telling them to "leverage your relationship." When the staff member expressed guilt — saying it felt wrong to "jump in line" — the employee dismissed the concern, writing "nobody else respects process."

In a letter dated February 4, 2026, the Mayor's office responded to the report with two sentences acknowledging receipt and stating, "The appropriate response to this personnel matter will be undertaken." No timeline or details about disciplinary action were mentioned in the letter.

Inspector General Isabel Cumming said in the opening letter of the OIG report that the City of Baltimore removed the OIG's direct access to records, files, and communications on February 6, 2026, and that this investigation was done before then.

The employee's criticism of MONSE comes as Cumming is suing Mayor Brandon Scott, accusing his administration of withholding subpoenaed records from her investigation into the Mayor's Office of Neighborhood Safety and Engagement. Scott's team says they're protecting client privilege. Cumming argues that the exemption doesn't apply to her independent oversight office.

This story was edited with the assistance of AI. A journalist reviewed all content for accuracy and context.

