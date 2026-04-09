Argument over alleged car break-in leads to South Baltimore triple shooting

BALTIMORE — Three people have been arrested in connection with a triple shooting that occurred in South Baltimore on January 31.

Police responded to the 3900 block of Fairhaven Avenue following reports of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found a 41-year-old man and a 15-year-old boy, both suffering from gunshot wounds.

Both victims were taken to a hospital. Shortly afterward, a 32-year-old man, later identified as Eric Pinkcett Jr., walked into a hospital with a gunshot wound.

Charging documents say the 15-year-old victim was listed as critical but stable.

He told police that he woke up to a man he had never met before—Pinkcett—yelling at him and two of his friends, accusing them of trying to break into his car.

Charging documents state that Pinkcett left and returned with a gun. The 15-year-old tried to disarm him, but during the struggle, Pinkcett regained control and shot the teenager multiple times.

The second victim, the 41-year-old man, was shot in the back during the struggle.

After the shooting, Pinkcett left the house. The teen's friends then shot at him as he fled down the street, striking him once.

As police arrived, the two friends threw their guns out of a window.

On the date of the incident, police arrested a 15-year-old boy—one of the victim's friends—and charged him with illegal possession of ammunition.

Almost two months later, police arrested a 17-year-old boy in the 7700 block of Town View Drive after he had evaded capture earlier that day at a Baltimore County high school.

He was charged with first-degree attempted murder.

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Pinkcett has been charged with first- and second-degree attempted murder and other related charges.