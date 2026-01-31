15-year-old among three injured in South Baltimore shooting

BALTIMORE — Three people were injured following a shooting in South Baltimore Saturday morning.
Police responded to the 3900 block of Fairhaven Avenue for reports of a shooting.
When officers arrived, they found a 41-year-old man and 15-year-old boy both suffering gunshot wounds.
Both victims were taken to a hospital.
Police say a short time later, a 32-year-old man walked into a hospital with a gunshot wound.
Detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2499.
You can also contact Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.