15-year-old among three injured in South Baltimore shooting

BALTIMORE — Three people were injured following a shooting in South Baltimore Saturday morning.

Police responded to the 3900 block of Fairhaven Avenue for reports of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a 41-year-old man and 15-year-old boy both suffering gunshot wounds.

Both victims were taken to a hospital.

Police say a short time later, a 32-year-old man walked into a hospital with a gunshot wound.

Detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2499.

You can also contact Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.