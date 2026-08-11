'A big moment for us': BTS Army takes over Downtown Baltimore for sold-out M&T Bank Stadium Shows

BALTIMORE, Md. — Rain didn't dampen spirits in downtown Baltimore Monday as thousands of BTS fans marched into M&T Bank Stadium for the first of two sold-out concerts by the global K-pop sensation.

BTS Army takes over Downtown Baltimore for sold-out M&T Bank Stadium Shows BTS Army takes over Downtown Baltimore for sold-out M&T Bank Stadium Shows

Fans traveled from across North America for this stop of the Arirang World Tour, turning the city into a gathering place for BTS Army members eager to celebrate their favorite group. And they wasted no time.

"I got here around 11," Solé J said. "Getting merch, I had to get my Army Bomb today. It's a big moment for a lot of us. Everyone's so excited. We know it's gonna be really packed, gotta get here as early as possible."

Taylor Epps Solé with a picture of Suga and her army bomb

Solé came in from Pennsylvania for a night she's been waiting years for. Others traveled even farther.

Jamie Culp and Mac Corrigan made the trip from Kitchener-Waterloo, Ontario, Canada for their second time seeing the band on this tour.

"It's such a good time, you feel the most amount of love," they said. "It's not even about the band. It's about the fans, it's about the culture, the community."

The pair admitted the weather was nerve-wracking.

"My biggest fear is tornadoes, and we don't really get them in Canada where we live," they said. "Thankfully, we were 10 minutes away by walking so we could wait it out."

Taylor Epps The crowd right before showtime

They say the city and stadium staff have helped make things run smooth, like butter.

The Baltimore City Department of Transportation added extra shuttle buses at Light Rail stops and scheduled late-night MARC train service to help fans get to and from the concerts.

Officials are also warning concertgoers and commuters to expect heavy traffic, large crowds and limited parking for Tuesday night's show. Click here for more details on road closures.

"You gotta prepare for the heat, the weather, the long wait times; you gotta be prepared," Culp and Corrigan said. "It's all worth it. When they get out on stage, you don't even remember what you went through."

Transportation officials encourage drivers to use the Waze app for real-time detour information and traffic updates.