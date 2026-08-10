BTS "Arirang" World Tour brings traffic changes to Baltimore for Monday and Tuesday concerts

BALTIMORE — The Baltimore City Department of Transportation is warning motorists and concertgoers to prepare for significant traffic impacts downtown as BTS brings its "Arirang" World Tour to M&T Bank Stadium on Monday and Tuesday.

The members of BTS are RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook.

Bursting onto the international music scene in 2013, the band has collected six number one Billboard Hot 100 singles, earning TIME Magazine's Entertainer of the Year award in 2020.

This the group's first tour since 2022.

With both shows sold out, heavy traffic, large crowds, and limited parking are expected.

Transit options

People are being highly encouraged to use public transportation. To accommodate fans, MTA's MARC Train Camden Line will offer late-night return service departing Camden Station at 11:55 p.m. on both concert nights.

Light Rail service will be supplemented with Express Shuttle Buses starting at 5 p.m., operating from Glen Burnie/Cromwell and Timonium Fairgrounds directly to Camden Station. After the concerts, riders will board Express Shuttle Buses at the Convention Center Light Rail stop.

Driving and parking

All posted parking restrictions and residential permit parking regulations will be strictly enforced. Vehicles parked illegally, particularly in residential permit parking zones, will be ticketed and towed. Attendees whose vehicles are towed should call 311 or 443-263-2220 for assistance.

Fans driving to the stadium should use commercial garages and surface lots north of the complex and avoid parking in surrounding neighborhoods. The department strongly advises attendees without an official stadium parking pass to plan ahead and secure off-site commercial parking.

Due to expected heavy traffic, the State Highway Administration encourages fans traveling I-95 North to use Exit 53 to approach M&T Bank Stadium. Motorists should not take Exit 52 from I-95 or BW Parkway-295 to avoid significant delays.

Rideshare and drop-off

All parent and guest drop-offs and pick-ups should take place in Lot O to help minimize traffic bottlenecks on surrounding roads.

Stadium gates

Gates E, F, and South Gate will not be open for entry. Gate A West is for VIP ticket holders only.

Road Closures

The following road and lane closures will be implemented on Monday, August 10 and Tuesday, August 11, starting at approximately 3:00 p.m. until 1:00 a.m. the following morning:

The northbound Russell Street Service Drive alongside M&T Bank Stadium will be closed between West and Hamburg Streets prior to and during the concerts.

The Hamburg Street Bridge will be temporarily closed between Leadenhall and Paca Streets for event ingress. Once the concerts begin, the closures will be removed until just before the end of the events.

The Ostend Street Bridge will be temporarily closed between Sharp and Warner Streets for concert ingress. Once the concerts begin, the closures will be removed until just before the end of the events.

A special traffic pattern will be temporarily installed along Warner Street between the Ostend Street Bridge and Stockholm Street for event ingress and railroad crossings.

Special traffic patterns will be installed along Warner Street, Alluvion Street, Worcester Street, and Bayard Street for egress near the end of the concerts.

Hamburg Street will be closed between Hanover and Charles Streets near the end of the concerts.

No southbound travel will be permitted along Hanover Street between Henrietta and Hamburg Streets near the end of the concerts. All traffic will be diverted onto Henrietta Street for east or westbound travel.

Special traffic pattern along Warner Street

Due to construction, Warner Street is closed between Worcester and W. Ostend Streets. To assist with event traffic, a special traffic pattern will be implemented along Warner Street for fans entering and leaving the stadium. Also, a one-way ingress (northbound) and egress (southbound) lane will be implemented on Warner Street, along with a pedestrian walkway.