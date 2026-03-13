70-cent cannolis? Vaccaro’s celebrates 70 years with a sweet anniversary deal

BALTIMORE — For one day only, there’s a place in Little Italy where you can get a cannoli for under a dollar.

The beloved Baltimore bakery, Vaccaro's Italian Pastry Shop, is celebrating its 70th anniversary with a sweet treat, cannolis for just 70 cents on Monday, March 16. You can also get the same deal at their Canton Square and Hunt Valley locations.

But behind the pastries is a story of family, tradition and decades of community support.

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“We have the same recipes that my father-in-law started with,” said Maria Vaccaro. “Ours are ricotta, sugar, secret spices and chocolate chips.”

The bakery’s story dates back to 1953, when Giacchino “Mr. Jimmy” Vaccaro brought his recipes from Palermo, Italy, to Baltimore’s Little Italy neighborhood.

Three years later, he opened the doors to Vaccaro’s Italian Pastry Shop. Its cannolis and rum cake quickly became local favorites.

What Mr. Jimmy started decades ago is still going strong today. The legacy is now carried on by Mr. Jimmy’s son, Nick Vaccaro, and daughter-in-law Maria.

“It’s exciting to say 70 years,” Maria Vaccaro said. “It’s like our anniversary.”

In 1982, Maria and her husband expanded the family business, rebuilding a larger pastry shop right across the street from the original location.

Maria said she’s been touched by the messages people have shared while reflecting on the bakery’s history.

“They heard about our anniversary on Facebook,” she said. “They wrote the sweetest messages about working here when they were in high school, that it was the best job they had and they loved being here.”

Maria says generations of families have worked in the shop.

"The Quick family, the grandmother worked for us for many years. Her grandson came to work for us as soon as he was old enough. All 4 of his children, oh, his wife also worked for us when she was a teenager," Maria said.

For many customers, Vaccaro’s has been part of their biggest moments.

“We had customers who would say we got engaged at Vaccaro’s and they made our wedding cake,” Maria said.

While running a small family business has had its challenges, the Vaccaro family is proud the bakery is still standing seven decades later.

“It’s been a tough road,” Maria said. “Over the years we’ve expanded and we’ve had up to 10 stores at one time. Now we have three.”

Looking ahead, the family hopes the tradition continues for another 70 years.

“I would hope that Vaccaro’s would still be around. I won’t be here, but I hope it will be," Maria laughed.

To celebrate all their years in business, customers can stop by Monday to grab the bakery’s cannolis for 70 cents which is normally priced at $6.60.

"At all three locations, 70 cents for a large filled cannoli, but as all good things, there's a limit. So it's a limit of 3 per person," Maria said.