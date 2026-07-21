Charging Docs: The kidnapping case which started at a Rhode Island Chuck E. Cheese ends in Overlea

BALTIMORE COUNTY — Parents Sahaira Villanueva, 38, and Alexandro Legreat, 30, were having a supervised visit with their 6-month-old daughter and 2-year-old son at a Chuck E. Cheese in Warwick, Rhode Island, Saturday afternoon.

The kidnapping case which started at a RI Chuck E. Cheese ends in Overlea The kidnapping case which started at a RI Chuck E. Cheese ends in Overlea

Warwick Police say that later, both Villanueva and Legreat grabbed their son and daughter, left the entertainment restaurant, and got into a 2026 white Nissan Altima without being seen by the caseworker from the Department of Children, Youth, & Families who was supervising the visit.

The Altima with Florida tags driven by Villanueva with Legreat in the passenger seat would head south to Maryland, taking their outstanding warrants for kidnapping with them.

According to the charging docs, when Baltimore County Police were notified about the Altima's location, it was driving on Route 43 headed towards Pulaski Hwy.

Authorities say police were doing silent surveillance on the Nissan, confirming it was indeed the same car connected to the kidnapping case.

No lights or sirens were activated at this time as officers were waiting for Maryland State Police (MSP) Aviation to assist.

When the Altima started heading east towards Earl's Road, MSP aviation entered the frame.

As police tailed the sedan, they noticed that Villanueva and Legreat started moving around the vehicle, reaching into the center console area.

MSP were not able to confirm if the parents were armed, according to officials.

Baltimore County police activated their lights and sirens. At this time, they were in the area of 11723 Eastern Ave. Villenueva didn't stop.

Villenueva was driving towards Tidewater Lane.

All police tailing her deactivated their lights and sirens. The Baltimore County Police K-9 Unit continued the silent surveillance of the white Altima.

Police say the Altima would eventually enter Gunpowder Falls State Park.

Knowing the area, county police knew they would eventually hit a dead end, as the park ends at the marina.

Officers stayed behind the Altima on alert for a possible bail-out from the couple. The Altima would then turn around while in the parking lot.

Villenueva and Legreat began reaching into the center console again.

Authorities say officers remained behind them, cautious that they may be armed.

Villanueva then drove out of the park, heading onto Grace Quarter's Road towards Cunninghill Cove Road.

An officer was waiting at Grace Quarter's Road and Cunninghill Cove Road with stop sticks. The stop sticks successfully deflated both tires on the driver's side.

However, the Altima continued to move towards Ebenezer Road. Officers would then activate their lights and sirens, following the car at the intersection of Pulaski Hwy and the on-ramp to Route 43.

WMAR A map showing the chase from start to finish beginning in Middle River and ending in Overlea.

The Altima drove on Route 43, turning right on Honeygo Blvd.

Police say Villenueva would later make a left turn onto Bel Air Road, eventually running a red light at the intersection of Bel Air and Dunfield, crossing the solid yellow lines in the middle of the road.

Villanueva was now driving against traffic going south in the northbound lanes on Bel Air Road heading to Rossville Blvd.

At this intersection, a second round of stop sticks was dropped by police. They were also successful. Villenueva turned left onto Rossville, hitting a civilian vehicle, later losing control and hitting a curb.

Villenueva and Legreat got out of the car, grabbing the 6-month-old and the 2-year-old, respectively, each running into the woods. Officers chased them on foot, commanding them to stop.

An officer deployed his K9, which bit Legreat on his leg. While Legreat was on the ground, police were able to remove the child, the 2-year-old, from his arms.

Legreat then grabbed one officer's ballistic vest and starting kicking two other officers. An officer then hit Legreat eight times in the abdomen, commanding him to the let go of the other officer's vest.

Legreat would continue resisting arrest until the K9 bit him for a second time. He was then taken into custody.

Legreat is being charged with second-degree assault and resisting/interfering with arrest.

Villenueva was arrested without resistance.

She is being charged with failure to obey properly placed traffic control device instructions; reckless driving; negligent driving endangering property, life, and person; attempt to elude police by failing to stop; attempt to elude police by fleeing on foot; attempt to elude police in official police vehicle by failing to stop; and failure to return and remain at scene of accident involving vehicle and property damage.

The children were not hurt.