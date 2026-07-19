Man and woman arrested in Baltimore County after chase connected to Rhode Island kidnapping

BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. — A man and woman have been arrested in Baltimore County in connection to a kidnapping out of Rhode Island on Sunday.

According to authorities, around 3:50 p.m., Maryland State Police informed Baltimore County Police that the two wanted suspects from Rhode Island were in the Essex area.

Officers, along with Maryland State Police Aviation, found the vehicle the suspects were driving.

Officials say the suspects refused to stop after police turned on and activated their lights and sirens.

Police followed the vehicle and later used stop sticks, deflating multiple tires on the suspect's vehicle.

The vehicle then hit a curb, and the suspects tried to run away on foot with two children.

The man was bitten by a Baltimore County Police dog and was arrested.

The woman was arrested without resistance.

The two children were taken to a local hospital for observation; they were not hurt.

No officers were hurt during this chase and arrest. County police will be charging the man and woman with traffic charges and assault on an officer.

No police or civilian cars were damaged during this incident.

The Maryland State Police is assisting the Rhode Island State Police with their investigation.