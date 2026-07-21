Storm cleanup continues in Anne Arundel County as another round of severe weather approaches

Cleanup is underway in Pasadena after Saturday's storms left hundreds of homes without power and downed trees across Anne Arundel County — and officials are warning another round of severe weather is on the way.

Pasadena storm cleanup ongoing as more severe weather approaches Pasadena storm cleanup ongoing as more severe weather approaches

Crews are working around the clock to restore power in the area. Some stoplights remain out following the storms.

Joseph Corona, Deputy Director of the Anne Arundel County Office of Emergency Management, said the response has been demanding.

"It's been a challenge, and they've been doing a lot of work in the last couple of weeks," Corona said.

Hundreds of residents shared storm photos and stories on the WMAR-2 News Facebook page.

"I truly hope everyone is okay. Shout out to our Riviera Beach Community. Everyone was out checking on their neighbors and helping get trees and debris cleaned up," Justine wrote.

Local businesses are also stepping up. The Big Bean coffee shop is offering free hot coffee to those affected.

The Office of Emergency Management is also offering assistance to impacted residents, including connections to social services, insurance guidance, emergency shelter and utility resources.

Corona urged residents to take steps now to prepare for the next storm.

"Make sure you're open to mass notifications. That's the first step. Second step is making a plan, third step is getting materials ready to be able to hunker down or shelter in place or evacuate at a moment's notice," Corona said.

He also asked anyone with storm damage to report it to the county so officials can direct resources where they are needed most.

"We want people to get back up as soon as possible; a lot of that has to do with us being aware of the issues communities are experiencing, so we can try to work and resolve those issues," Corona said.

To report damage in Anne Arundel County, click here.

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