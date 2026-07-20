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A dry start to the week with some sun

Storm chances return Tuesday and Wednesday...
Less active for the rest of your weekend. Temperatures are still warm and muggy, with highs expected near the 90s. Storms taper off as the afternoon moves in. Sunshine will eventually greet us for the second leg of the weekend. Smoke may still linger for the next several days, but improvements to air quality are expected headed into next week.
WMAR-2 News Abigail Degler Sunday night weather
Posted

BALTIMORE — Happy Monday! A dry start to the work week with highs in the mid-80s. Showers and thunderstorms return Tuesday and Wednesday as a strong cold front swings through the area. The Storm Prediction Center has central Maryland under a Slight risk (2/5) and an Enhanced Risk (3/5) for Tuesday as stronger storms could produce damaging winds, large hail, and even an isolate tornado. Drier and cooler late-week with temperatures falling below normal. Mostly dry skies this weekend.

Have a sunny day!

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7 Day Forecast:

Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Light and variable wind becoming southeast around 5-10 mph in the morning.
Monday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Increasing clouds, with a low around 71. South wind 5-10 mph.
Tuesday A chance of showers and thunderstorms. High near 89.
Tuesday Night Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 72.
Wednesday Showers likely, with thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 88.
Wednesday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly clear, with a low around 64.
Thursday Sunny, with a high near 82.
Thursday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 64.
Friday Sunny, with a high near 85.
Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 67.
Saturday A slight chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85.
Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 68.
Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.

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