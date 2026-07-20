A dry start to the week with some sun

BALTIMORE — Happy Monday! A dry start to the work week with highs in the mid-80s. Showers and thunderstorms return Tuesday and Wednesday as a strong cold front swings through the area. The Storm Prediction Center has central Maryland under a Slight risk (2/5) and an Enhanced Risk (3/5) for Tuesday as stronger storms could produce damaging winds, large hail, and even an isolate tornado. Drier and cooler late-week with temperatures falling below normal. Mostly dry skies this weekend.

Have a sunny day!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Light and variable wind becoming southeast around 5-10 mph in the morning.

Monday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Increasing clouds, with a low around 71. South wind 5-10 mph.

Tuesday A chance of showers and thunderstorms. High near 89.

Tuesday Night Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 72.

Wednesday Showers likely, with thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 88.

Wednesday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly clear, with a low around 64.

Thursday Sunny, with a high near 82.

Thursday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 64.

Friday Sunny, with a high near 85.

Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 67.

Saturday A slight chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 68.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.