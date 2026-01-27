Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Second inmate killing of the month reported at Jessup Correctional Institute

JESSUP, Md. — Another inmate death reported at a Maryland Correctional facility.

The latest tragic incident occurred on the evening of January 26 at the Jessup Correctional Institute.

Maryland State Police say 33-year-old Joseph Harrell died following a physical altercation with a fellow inmate in front of the library.

According to Maryland Case Search, in January 2023 a Baltimore City Circuit Court judge sentenced Harrell to five-years behind bars for being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

Harrell appears to have an extensive criminal record, including past assaults on Department of Corrections employees.

SEE ALSO: 10 indicted in latest scandal at troubled Jessup Correctional Institution

The other involved inmate was not identified pending further investigation.

Just over a week ago, 38-year-old Javon Foster was found dead in his cell at the same facility.

Jessup isn't the only Maryland Correctional building with multiple prisoner deaths this year.

A pair of inmates were also killed at the North Branch Correctional Institution in Allegany County earlier this month.

