Smuggling correctional officers romantically linked to inmates among the latest scandals at Jessup

JESSUP, Md. — Maryland's Attorney General has indicted 10 people in connection to a series of smuggling schemes at the troubled Jessup Correctional Institution.

In one conspiracy, State Corrections Department sergeant Awungjia Rita Atabong is accused of repeatedly smuggling drugs into the facility for at least fourt inmates.

Prosecutors say Atabong was paid thousands of dollars for sneaking in contraband including drugs and cell phones.

She also allegedly tipped off an inmate when guards were set to sweep the facility for such items.

In July police carried out a search warrant at Atabong's home in Laurel, where they seized thousands of pills containing drugs like fentanyl and methamphetamine.

The four inmates involved have been identified as Michael Cates, Tavon Williams, Tyrell Smith, and James Gilyard IV.

Each faces charges including contraband conspiracy, and illegal possession of a telecommunications device in a place of confinement.

In a separate conspiracy, a corrections educator named Lakesha Murry, was caught smuggling for some of her incarcerated students in exchange for money and luxury items, like a Gucci bag.

Prosecutors say Murry hid prohibited items before handing them out in the classroom.

Additionally, Murry was seen on surveillance kissing one of students.

A pair of inmates were charged as Murry's co-conspirators. They are Allen Mitchell, 39, and Kevin Glover, 46.

Third and lastly, investigators uncovered another inappropriate relationship between guard and inmate.

Officer Kathyrn Hawes was reportedly involved with Artemis Booker.

Hawes ended up being arrested upon reporting for work, at which time she was found to be hiding additional contraband that she smuggled for Booker.

Murry, Atabong, and Hawes have each been released on their own recognizance pending trial.

This is just the latest of many corruption scandals at Jessup, which Governor Wes Moore recently announced would close next June.