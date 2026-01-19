Inmate dies at Jessup Correctional Institute, investigation underway

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — An investigation is underway after an inmate died while serving time at the Jessup Correctional Institute.

Officials say the Maryland State Police homicide unit was notified of an inmate death at 7:25 p.m. on Sunday.

Authorities found 38-year-old Javon Foster on the floor of his cell. He was pronounced deceased by medical personnel.

Police believe Foster's cellmate was inside their cell at the time of his death.

State Police crime scene technicians and investigators with the Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services Internal Investigative Unit are assisting with the investigation.