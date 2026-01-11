Inmate violence leads to second murder within 1 month at this Maryland State Prison

CUMBERLAND, Md. — Police are investigating yet another murder case involving Maryland State Prison inmates.

On January 10 Larry Horton, 51, was discovered dead in his cell at the North Branch Correctional Institution in Allegany County.

While an autopsy will determine the official cause of death, a fellow inmate has been identified as a potential suspect. Their name was not released.

Maryland Case Search shows a 51-year-old named Larry Horton serving life in prison for a 2011 Baltimore County murder. The sentence was still in the appeals process as of November 2025.

This is the second death related to inmate violence at North Branch within a month.

On December 21, Jordan Polston, 32, was allegedly killed in his cell by another inmate.

A third inmate, Elias Alvarado, was also murdered at the same facility last July.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.