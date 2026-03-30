Police ID three arrested following dispute at Arundel Mills Mall

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — Anne Arundel County Police have identified three men arrested following a shooting that stemmed from an altercation at Arundel Mills Mall on Saturday.

The suspects—21-year-old Brandon Eric Edwards Jr., 24-year-old Daevone D'Andre Johnson, and 20-year-old Elijah Amontay Fisher—remain in police custody in connection with the incident.

RELATED: Three arrested following altercation at Arundel Mills Mall, gunshot fired

Officers responded to Burlington Coat Factory at Arundel Mills Mall at 5 p.m. for reports of shots fired.

According to police, a man told officers he was leaving the store's vestibule when the suspects approached and began assaulting him.

During the struggle, the victim attempted to draw a handgun. The suspects fought to take the weapon from him, and during the scuffle, the victim fired the gun, striking one suspect in the wrist.

After the shooting, the suspects fled northbound on Interstate 97 into Baltimore County in a black Nissan Altima. Police pursued the vehicle, which exited onto I-695 before crashing. All three suspects attempted to flee on foot but were apprehended with assistance from Baltimore County Police.

All three suspects were treated for non-life-threatening injuries—one from the gunshot wound and two from the crash. An Anne Arundel County police officer was injured in a separate crash during the incident and was treated at a local hospital before being released.

Police recovered the victim's handgun in the Burlington parking lot and his cellphone near Route 100 and Oakwood Road in Glen Burnie.

The investigation remains ongoing.