Three arrested following altercation at Arundel Mills Mall, gunshot fired

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — Anne Arundel County police are investigating after a shot was fired at Arundel Mills Mall Saturday afternoon.

Around 5:00 p.m., officers responded to the mall for a report of an altercation.

The altercation occurred inside the mall near the Burlington Coat Factory. Police say that during the struggle, the victim pulled out a gun, and one of the suspects was shot in the wrist during the ensuing scuffle.

The three suspects then fled the mall. Following a brief chase that ended in Baltimore County, all suspects were arrested.

All three suspects suffered non-life-threatening injuries — one from the gunshot wound and the others from injuries sustained in a crash following the police chase.

One officer involved in the chase also suffered non-life-threatening injuries from the crash.

At this time, it is unclear if the victim knew the suspects.

The investigation is active and ongoing