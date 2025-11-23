Old Glen Burnie Big Lots on Ritchie Hwy is turning into Ocean State Job Lot

GLEN BURNIE, Md. — Not long ago, it was a Big Lots, now the retail space sitting at 6623 Governor Ritchie Highway in Glen Burnie is becoming home to a new discount store.

Ocean State Job Lot is moving into the 34,155 square foot space within the first few months of 2026.

The New England based chain has already taken over former Big Lots locations in Hagerstown, Easton, Elkton, and Chester.

This newest spot will bring with it 70 full and part-time jobs, including store supervisors.

"We’re thrilled to open our fifth store in Maryland and our first in Anne Arundel County,” said Mark O’Connor, Director of Real Estate, Ocean State Job Lot. “This location is perfectly situated just ten miles south of Baltimore and represents our ongoing commitment to providing value-driven shopping experiences throughout the region."