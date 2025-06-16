Old Elkton Big Lots now open as Ocean State Job Lot off E. Pulaski Hwy

ELKTON, Md. — Not long ago, it was a Big Lots, now the retail space sitting at 801 E. Pulaski Highway in Elkton is home to a new discount store.

Over the weekend, Ocean State Job Lot held a ribbon-cutting marking its grand opening.

As part of the celebration the company's charitable foundation donated 250 backpacks to the YMCA of Cecil County.

Three lucky customers won $150 shopping sprees at the store.

“We’re honored to officially open our doors in Elkton,” said Luke Rider, Store Team Leader, Ocean State Job Lot in Elkton, MD. “This store represents not only new jobs and savings for the community, but our long-term commitment to being a positive presence in Cecil County."

RELATED: New England based discount chain buys out trio of shuttered Maryland Big Lots

The New England based chain took over two other former Big Lots along Maryland's Eastern Shore, in Chester and Easton.

Back in March Ocean State said it planned to hire 70 employees at each store.