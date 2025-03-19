New England based discount chain buys out trio of shuttered Maryland Big Lots

BALTIMORE — New life for three shuttered Big Lots stores in Maryland.

Ocean State Job Lot, a New England based discount retail store chain, is taking over former Big Lots buildings in Elkton, Chester and Easton.

The newly revamped stores are set to open sometime in May or June.

Ocean State says each store will bring up to 70 jobs, which will be offered to impacted Big Lots workers.

Benefits for Ocean State employees include a 30 percent store discount, along with medical, life, vision, and dental insurance. The company also offers a 401k retirement plan and potential opportunities for profit participation.

Ocean State says they're known for "crazy deals" and "first-quality name brands and closeout merchandise at unbelievable prices."

Currently they only have one Maryland store, in Hagerstown.

All Big Lots stores in Maryland are now closed, with four left in the nation.

MORE: Big Lots to close remaining stores

Big Lots used to have nine locations in the greater Baltimore area, before deciding to close last year.