Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsRegionEastern Shore

Actions

Discount retailer Ocean State Job Lot opens 4th location in Maryland since April

Discount retailer Ocean State Job Lot opens 4th location in Maryland since April
Regan Communications Group
Discount retailer Ocean State Job Lot opens 4th location in Maryland since April
Discount retailer Ocean State Job Lot opens 4th location in Maryland since April
Posted

QUEEN ANNE'S, Md. — Ocean State Job Lot (OSJL) has a new location in Maryland.

The ribbon cutting of its fourth Maryland store, located at 24 Kent Towne Market in Chester, took place.

The 30,737 sq. ft. building was formerly a Big Lots property, which has been acquired and revitalized as OSJL continues to expand its footprint in the state.

The other three locations have all opened their doors recently: Hagerstown, Easton, and Elkton.

Since April, the company has celebrated the openings of three other former Big Lots stores in Maryland: Hagerstown, Easton, and Elkton.

“We’re thrilled to officially open and provide our value-based shopping in Chester,” said Karen Clement, store team leader, Ocean State Job Lot in Chester, MD.

“This store represents a long-term commitment to being a good neighbor in Queen Anne’s County, and we are grateful to the community and to county leadership for such a warm welcome.”

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
APP_Try1.png

News

Stay connected to community, wherever you are