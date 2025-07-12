Discount retailer Ocean State Job Lot opens 4th location in Maryland since April

QUEEN ANNE'S, Md. — Ocean State Job Lot (OSJL) has a new location in Maryland.

The ribbon cutting of its fourth Maryland store, located at 24 Kent Towne Market in Chester, took place.

The 30,737 sq. ft. building was formerly a Big Lots property, which has been acquired and revitalized as OSJL continues to expand its footprint in the state.

The other three locations have all opened their doors recently: Hagerstown, Easton, and Elkton.

Since April, the company has celebrated the openings of three other former Big Lots stores in Maryland: Hagerstown, Easton, and Elkton.

“We’re thrilled to officially open and provide our value-based shopping in Chester,” said Karen Clement, store team leader, Ocean State Job Lot in Chester, MD.

“This store represents a long-term commitment to being a good neighbor in Queen Anne’s County, and we are grateful to the community and to county leadership for such a warm welcome.”