Nancy Pelosi returns to Maryland to accept awards and honor her mother's Hall of Fame induction

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Baltimore native and Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi returned to her home state today to be recognized for her work and celebrate her family's legacy during Women's History Month.

WATCH: Nancy Pelosi returns to Maryland for awards, mother's Hall of Fame induction Nancy Pelosi returns to Maryland for awards, mother's Hall of Fame induction

The day of honor and recognition started at the Governor's Mansion at the Maryland Women's Hall of Fame induction. Pelosi's mother, Annunciata M. "Nancy" D'Alesandro, and 7 other women were inducted Monday evening.

"Thank you," Pelosi said. "You have no idea how much this means to our family. This is an emotional evening for us."

Her mother, often called Big Nancy, was recognized for her work as the First Lady of Baltimore.

"They called her a one-woman social service agency. When I talk about her as being a force in politics, it was with women; she always was respecting the women," Pelosi said.

From there, it was a walk to the State House to honor Pelosi. She received the First Citizen Award from the Maryland Senate. She was then recognized across the hall in the Maryland House of Delegates, the same place where her father served 100 years ago.

Taylor Epps Pelosi in the Maryland Senate with her award

"Today's a great day for me, to honor my father and my mother and to have my family here as I got these lovely honors," Pelosi said.

Pelosi said it is the lessons she learned in her home state of Maryland that she took with her during her political career.

"The idea that this is a place where our country was born, really, and that we have to be true to the principles of our country, and that means respect for the dignity and worth of every person," Pelosi said.

She says it meant a lot to her to share this day with her family members celebrating by her side. Pelosi is in Maryland often to visit family, but she said today was special.

She tells WMAR 2 News her focus as she returns to Washington remains the same.

"My commitment to children is something that was in my DNA; that's what my parents were in politics about, about public service and about children because they are the future," Pelosi said.

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