Maryland Correctional Institution at Jessup to close in June 2026, per Governor Wes Moore's Office

JESSUP, Md. — The Maryland Correctional Institution at Jessup, also known as MCI-J, will close next year, Governor Wes Moore's office announced Monday.

Officials say the facility's closure will enable about $21 million per year in operational cost savings for Maryland taxpayers, while helping the Maryland Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services expand access to education programming, vocational training, and re-entry services for incarcerated individuals.

The facility is set to close by June 30, 2026.

"MCI-J has long outrun its facility lifespan and we refuse to kick the can further down the road," said Gov. Moore. "Our plan to close this facility will save taxpayers money, ease strain on our hardworking and dedicated correctional staff, and honor the state's commitment to meeting every Marylander with humanity, including incarcerated individuals."

MCI-J was officially established in 1981, historically developed as an annex to the now-demolished Maryland House of Correction.

According to Governor Moore's office, "prolonged underinvestment in routine and preventive maintenance" contributed to "building and infrastructure degradation" across the facility.

Officials added that several housing units have been closed due to drainage concerns, and the physical plant needs extensive repairs.

Those improvements would cost around $200 million and take years to implement, officials say.

The facility has also dealt with numerous reported incidents, including inmate deaths and officer misconduct.

WMAR-2 News has reported on a number of these incidents.

“After careful evaluation, the decision to close MCI-J is a fiscally responsible step forward for our state,”said Maryland Department of General Services Secretary Atif Chaudhry. “By closing MCI-J, we're saving Maryland taxpayers hundreds of millions of dollars in avoidable costs over the long term and refocusing our resources on more sustainable correctional solutions.”

Officials say that the staff at MCI-J will transition to alternate facilities, including the Maryland Correctional Institution for Women and the Dorsey Run Correctional Facility, which are also located in Jessup.

As far as the inmates, they will be moved in phases, per officials, starting with the aging incarcerated individuals who are serving life sentences and those with a need for Americans with Disabilities Act-guided housing needs.

The plan is for the facility's entire population to be moved to be relocated to "appropriate facilities across the state."

Programming that was housed at MCI-J will also move to other facilities.

following the closure, MCI-J will be shuttered and winterized at an estimated cost of $1.5 million while the state continues to evaluate paths for its future.