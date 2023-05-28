Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Inmate at Jessup Correctional Institution accused of murdering cellmate

Jail
Jessica Noll | WCPO
File: Jail
Jail
Posted at 12:21 PM, May 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-28 12:21:57-04

JESSUP, Md. — Maryland State Police are currently investigating a homicide at the Jessup Correctional Institution.

On Saturday, around 4:30pm, the MSP Homicide Unit was called to the correctional facility for reports of an inmate death.

Investigators arrived at the scene and located the victim, identified as 27-year-old Nicholas Delfosse, suffering from multiple wounds to his body. He was pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel.

A suspect, who is also an inmate, was identified and is being held at another location.

Delfosse was a state prison inmate who was serving time for burglary.

According to investigators, the victim and the suspect were cellmates at the time that the incident occurred.

A cause of death has not yet been determined and the identity of the suspect has not been released due to no charges yet being filed.

The incident is still under investigation

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Remote Web Graphic New 2023

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices