Inmate at Jessup Correctional Institution accused of murdering cellmate

JESSUP, Md. — Maryland State Police are currently investigating a homicide at the Jessup Correctional Institution.

On Saturday, around 4:30pm, the MSP Homicide Unit was called to the correctional facility for reports of an inmate death.

Investigators arrived at the scene and located the victim, identified as 27-year-old Nicholas Delfosse, suffering from multiple wounds to his body. He was pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel.

A suspect, who is also an inmate, was identified and is being held at another location.

Delfosse was a state prison inmate who was serving time for burglary.

According to investigators, the victim and the suspect were cellmates at the time that the incident occurred.

A cause of death has not yet been determined and the identity of the suspect has not been released due to no charges yet being filed.

The incident is still under investigation