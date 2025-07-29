Jessup inmate killed during weekend altercation with cellmate

JESSUP, Md. — An inmate is dead following a Sunday altercation inside a jail cell at the Maryland Correctional Institution in Jessup.

The victim was identified as 42-year-old Brian Bell.

Maryland State Police said Bell was discovered inside his cell covered in blood around 6:15pm. His cause of death wasn't revealed.

Bell's cellmate is considered a suspect at this time.

He too appeared bloody and was taken to an area hospital.

Investigators aren't releasing the cellmate's name yet because no charges have been filed thus far.

Bell was serving a 19-year sentence for a 2019 burglary committed in Frederick County.

His death comes just five months after another deadly encounter between cellmates at the same facility.