Correctional officer sentenced after romantic relationship with inmate in Jessup

BALTIMORE — A three-year veteran Correctional Dietary Officer has pled guilty to misconduct in office based on behavior at the Maryland Correctional Institution for Women in Anne Arundel County.

“Employee misconduct within the correctional system not only undermines integrity and trust in the system, but it also places the welfare of the incarcerated individuals and officers at risk,” said Attorney General Anthony Brown.

Ajee Myers was given a two-year suspended sentence with three years of probation. As part of the guilty plea, Myers agreed to resign from her position at the Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services

These charges all stem from a romantic relationship with an inmate.

Investigation revealed that between September 2023 and January 2024, Myers gave the inmate, her victim, unauthorized privileges. They spoke on the recorded facility phone over 800 times in three months.

Investigators say Myers isolated and interrogated another inmate whom she perceived as a romantic rival of hers and demanded details about that person's physical relationship with her victim.

She told another inmate, "It don't matter what y'all say, y'all are inmates and I have the upper hand. It's your word against mine. But you tell that b****," referring to her perceived rival, "to stay away from the victim."