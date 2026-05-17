Judge sentences smuggling Maryland correctional officers romantically linked to inmates

JESSUP, Md. — Three staff members at Anne Arundel County's troubled Jessup Correctional Institution have been sentenced for their roles in a series of smuggling schemes.

In December WMAR-2 News reported on the indictments against Jessup corrections sergeant Awungjia Rita Atabong, an officer named Kathryn Hawes, and teacher Lakesha Murry.

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Atabong was accused of receiving thousands of dollars in exchange for sneaking contraband like drugs and cell phones into the prison, while also tipping inmates off about when guards would be sweeping the facility for such items.

On May 5 she was sentenced to 18 months behind bars followed by three-years of supervised probation.

As for Hawes, she received time served and three-year of supervised probation.

She was found to be romantically involved with an inmate, in addition to smuggling things into the jail for him.

Last but not least, was Murray who was caught kissing one of her inmate students and bringing them marijuana.

She was sentenced to a 90-day prison term plus three-years of supervised probation.

A pair of involved inmates, Tavon Williams and Kevin Glover, are scheduled to go on trial on May 21 and May 28,respectively.