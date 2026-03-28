ICE agents deployed to BWI as airport faces travel delays

LINTHICUM, Md. — ICE agents are being deployed to BWI, the Maryland Aviation Administration (MAA) announced.

Starting this afternoon, additional personnel from the Department of Homeland Security, including Enforcement Removal Operations and Homeland Security Investigations, are going to BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport, MAA said in a statement.

ICE will be working to assist at TSA security checkpoints. Their primary focus is security operations, not immigration enforcement.

Passenger and baggage screening responsibilities will remain with TSA agents. ICE will provide support to speed up the clearance process for passengers.

“We thank our passengers for their patience as we work with stakeholders to support safe, efficient travel,” Shannetta Griffin, Executive Director/CEO of BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport, said. “We’re grateful to our TSA agents, BWI personnel, concessions employees, and other workers who are keeping BWI operational during this challenging time.”

Travel delays continue to persist, as earlier today BWI posted on X urging travelers to arrive at the airport four hours early.