BWI urges travelers to arrive to the airport 4 hours early

LINTHICUM, Md. — BWI is still experiencing significant travel delays.

In a post on X, BWI officials are urging travelers to arrive at the airport four hours early.

If you are traveling today or tomorrow, please arrive to the airport 4 hours early.



We have not previously experienced checkpoint wait times similar to what we are seeing this morning.



Travelers most impacted are those departing from Concourses A, B and C. pic.twitter.com/y5mxtlrcbs — BWI Marshall Airport (@BWI_Airport) March 28, 2026

"We have not previously experienced checkpoint wait times similar to what we are seeing this morning," the post said.

This comes after officials previously told travelers to arrive three hours early on what was described as the "airport's busiest day of the year," on Friday.

RELATED: Long lines persist Friday, one of BWI’s busiest travel days so far this year

The delays come as Americans wait for Congress to figure out DHS funding; nearly one in every three TSA workers at the airport have been calling out, according to the latest numbers from a few days ago.

Travelers most impacted are those departing from Concourses A, B and C.