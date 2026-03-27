FAA lifts BWI ground stop after TRACON odor prompts 2nd evacuation in 2 weeks

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — The Federal Aviation Administration has lifted a ground stop affecting BWI and several regional airports, according to a BWI spokesperson.

The temporary flight suspension also impacted Ronald Reagan Washington National, Washington Dulles International, and Richmond International airports.

An FAA spokesperson told WMAR-2 News that the ground stop was implemented after reports of a strong smell at the Potomac TRACON facility, which handles air traffic control for the region.

Officials evacuated the facility as a precaution, halting operations in the surrounding airspace.

This marks the second evacuation of the TRACON facility in two weeks due to unusual odors.

RELATED: Strong chemical smell from faulty device at Potomac TRACON causes air traffic disruptions, fire officials say

The previous incident involved a strong chemical smell traced to a faulty building monitoring device.

BWI officials warn travelers to expect flight delays into the evening and advise checking directly with airlines for current flight status updates.

The full statement from the FAA spokesperson can be viewed below:

The FAA has temporarily stopped traffic at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport (DCA), Washington Dulles International Airport (IAD), Baltimore-Washington International Airport (BWI), Charlottesville–Albemarle Airport (CHO), and Richmond International Airport (RIC) because of a strong smell at the Potomac TRACON.