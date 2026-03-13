Strong chemical smell from faulty device at Potomac TRACON causes air traffic disruptions, fire officials say

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — A chemical smell at Potomac TRACON caused a major disruption to Washington, D.C.-area air traffic Friday, according to the Fauquier County Fire Rescue System.

The strong odor prompted the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to place a ground stop on multiple airports, including Baltimore-Washington International Airport. There were no confirmed reports of an actual chemical spill.

Officials say the Fauquier County Fire Rescue System was notified of a potential hazardous materials incident at the facility at 5:46 p.m., following reports of a strong chemical smell.

Units responded to the scene, including members of the Hazardous Materials Team from Prince William County, with more than 25 pieces of emergency apparatus and an EMS Task Force.

Once on scene, the Hazardous Materials Team identified a faulty building monitor being worked on by a contractor as the source of the smell.

More than 30 FAA personnel were evacuated from the facility. All workers were able to return to their posts, with none requiring medical attention.

Officials say no surrounding homes or businesses were impacted, and the scene has since been deemed safe.

As a result of the incident, BWI remained under a ground delay until 1 a.m. Saturday.

A full statement from Fire Rescue System Chief Kalvyn Smith can be read below:

"Units responded to a reported potential chemical spill, with personnel experiencing mild symptoms from an odor in the building. A Hazmat Team from mutual aid partner Prince William County was requested. The Hazardous Materials team identified a faulty building monitor being worked on by a contractor. Over 30 FAA non-fire department personnel on site were evaluated, with none requiring medical transport."