Ex-convict accused of shooting leashed dog in the head in Annapolis

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — More details are coming to light about the shooting of a leashed dog in Annapolis.

WMAR-2 News obtained charging documents related to the May 9 incident.

That morning Prince the dog was taken for a walk by his owner's friend along the 1100 block of Madison Street.

Upon returning, Prince was bleeding from the head. He'd been shot and required emergency veterinarian care.

RELATED: Man accused of shooting leashed dog on walk in Annapolis

Police reviewed surveillance camera footage of a man named Keith Roland Gross walking in the area.

Prince appears to have lunged towards Gross, but the walker maintained full control of his leash.

Despite Prince being restrained, Gross is seen pulling out a handgun and shooting him in the head before fleeing.

An X-ray showed a firearm projectile still lodged in Prince's head. Luckily he survived.

Meanwhile, Gross is prohibited from possessing a firearm due to prior criminal convictions which include drug possession.

He was arrested May 18 and is currently being held without bail pending a July 13 court date.

