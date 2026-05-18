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Man accused of shooting leashed dog being walked by its owner in Annapolis

Man charged after using dog leash to lead wife through fair
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<p>dog leash</p>
Man charged after using dog leash to lead wife through fair
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ANNAPOLIS, Md. — An Annapolis man faces animal cruelty charges after allegedly shooting a leashed dog being walked by its owner.

The initial incident happened on May 9 along the 1100 block of Madison Street in Annapolis.

Police were initially told the dog was off the leash and charged aggressively at the man before it was shot.

An investigation later revealed that wasn't the case.

"When the suspect walked by, the dog pulled against the leash, but the dogwalker kept control of the dog," said Annapolis Police. "The suspect pulled out a handgun and, at that moment, shot the dog."

The accused shooter is identified as Keith Roland Gross.

He's now charged with illegal gun possession and animal cruelty.

Gross does have a criminal history, including a 2017 drug conviction for which he was sentenced to 18 months behind bars.

He also was charged in 2008 as a minor in possession of a firearm.

Currently, Gross is being held without bail and is scheduled to appear in court on July 13.

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